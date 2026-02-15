Thousands of devotees throng Pashupatinath, other temples in Nepal on Maha Shivratri

Kathmandu, Feb 15 (PTI) Thousands of Hindu devotees thronged the revered Pashupatinath temple and other Shiva temples across Nepal on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Sunday.

All four gates of the Pashupatinath temple situated in the bank of holy Bagmati river were opened from 2:00 am, welcoming the devotees.

This year, around 800,000 devotees, 30 per cent of whom are Indians, are expected to visit the temple.

Last year, more than one million devotees visited the Pashupati area on the festive occasion.

Maha Shivratri, which falls on Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi, the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Falgun as per the Hindu calendar, is considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva.

Along with Pashupatinath, people are also visiting other prominent Shiva temples in the valley, such as Gokarneshwor and Makhan Mahadev.

There was also a throng of devotees performing prayers at Shiva temples outside the capital.

According to Kashmiri Shaivaism, Shivratri means the light of knowledge, removing the darkness of ignorance, thereby illuminating one's life.

Around 4,500 sadhus (holy men), including hundreds of Naga Babas, arrived in Kathmandu for prayers at the 5th-century Pashupatinath Temple, which was decorated with flowers, colourful lights and banners.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust has announced that this year, three external lines have been arranged for offering worship at the temple for Maha Shivratri.

Parking arrangements for devotees visiting the temple have been made at Sifal, Tilganga, beyond Guheshwari, the office of the PADT, and Banakali, among other places.

Security has also been intensified with the mobilisation of over 6,000 security personnel, including from the Nepal Army, as the country goes to polls on March 5 to elect a new Parliament (House of Representatives).