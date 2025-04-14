Thousands of Sikhs, including from India, celebrate Baisakhi in Pak as PM Shehbaz, Prez Zardari extend greetings

Islamabad/Lahore, Apr 14 (PTI) Thousands of Sikhs, including from India, on Monday attended the main event of the Baisakhi festival at the Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib as Pakistan's top leadership extended greetings to the community on the occasion.

Baisakhi marks the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth (saint-warriors) under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, some 10,000 foreign Sikhs were among a large number of local ones who attended the celebrations of the 326th birth anniversary of Khalsa at the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Of the 10,000 foreign Sikhs, 6,700 came from India and others from Canada, the US, the UK, Australia and other countries," ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Muhayuddin told PTI.

He said elaborate security arrangements have been made to facilitate such a large gathering of Sikhs. He said for the first time in 50 years, the Pakistani government has issued over 6,700 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival as a goodwill gesture.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari said Baisakhi is a symbol of Pakistan's beauty in its cultural and religious diversity. He said the Sikh community is playing a prominent role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Our constitution guarantees complete religious freedom, equal rights and protection for minorities,” he said, adding that Pakistan was committed to upholding the principles of interfaith harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this festive occasion marks the ripening of the Rabi harvest - a time of great joy for farmers as they reap the fruits of their hard labour and also serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of hope, unity, and renewal that inspires and unites our communities and form the strength and soul of our great nation.

“We should move forward together with renewed energy and purpose, inspired by the spirit of Baisakhi, to build a brighter, more inclusive and stronger tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the main ceremony of the Baisakhi at Nankana Sahib, Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani said Pakistan belongs to all the communities living here and every religion is respected here.

He said all minorities were free to worship and celebrate their festivals in Pakistan.

The minister warmly welcomed the Sikh pilgrims who came to Nankana Sahib from across the country and abroad, including from India, to participate in the Baisakhi celebrations.

The participants of Baisakhi festivities performed rituals and had lungar. From the Pakistan government side, federal and provincial ministers, the ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee senior officials attended the event.

Most of the participating Sikhs were overwhelmed by visiting their holy places in Pakistan for the first time.

"I can't explain my feelings. It feels so good being at the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak. I am lucky to get a visa and today I am at the land of Baba Nanak. I am extremely happy and satisfied," said Ishandir Singh, a 22-year-old nursing student from Jalandhar.

Ravinder Singh, one of the visiting Indian group leaders, praised the authorities for arrangements, saying Sikh pilgrims consider Pakistan as their second home as some of the holiest places of their religion are situated here. He said every Sikh loves to visit the Gurdwaras located in Pakistan and feels blessed when they get the chance to do so.

Other visiting Sikh leaders, including Daljit Singh Sarna, a member of the Delhi Gurudwara Par Bandhak Committee from India, also spoke.

Speaking at the main ceremony, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion of Baisakhi and the birth of the Khalsa on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz and the entire nation.

He said that the government of Pakistan respects religion and gives great respect to the minorities. "The government of Pakistan is committed to promoting interfaith harmony and religious commitment. The ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee play a vital role in the hospitality of Sikh pilgrims." Under the Pakistan-India Religious Protocol Agreement 1974, up to 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are permitted to visit Pakistan for any religious festival. However, the government of Pakistan has issued 6,751 visas, granting 3,751 additional visas on the special request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the ETPB.

Owing to a large number of Indian pilgrims this year, two groups of them have been formed.

On Tuesday, one group will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, while the other will proceed to Gurdwara Panja Sahib. On Thursday, both groups will pay their respects at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore and will later visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad. The Indian Sikh pilgrims will return home on Saturday. PTI MZ/SH AMS ZH ZH