Three British MPs table motion for Kashmiri Pandits’ cause

London, Jan 18 (PTI) Three members of the British Parliament have moved an Early Day Motion demanding the Indian government to deliver “much-awaited justice” to the Kashmiri Pandit community while urging the UK government to extend commitment for the victims of “this genocide.” The motion comes ahead January 19, which is observed as the ‘Exodus Day’ by the Kashmiri Pandits to mark the exodus of their community from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 due to threats and killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

According to the Early Day Motion (EDM 276), available on the UK Parliament website, Conservative Bob Blackman, Democratic Unionist Party leader Jim Shannon and Labour leader Virendra Sharma tabled the ‘34th anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in India’ on January 15 for the 2023-24 session.

“This motion has been signed by three Members. It has not yet had any amendments submitted,” the website said.

The EDM read, “That this House commemorates with deep sadness and disappointment the 34th anniversary of the co-ordinated attacks in January 1990 by cross-border Islamic terrorists and their supporters on the innocent population of Jammu and Kashmir,” and expressed its condolences to the families and friends of all those killed, raped, injured and displaced “by force in this planned massacre.” The EDM condemned “the desecration of holy sites in Jammu and Kashmir,” and said, it is concerned that Kashmiris who fled persecution “have still not seen justice or recognition of the atrocities committed against them.” Further noting that the international principle of responsibility to protect obliges individual States and the international community to take effective measures to prevent the commission of genocide and crimes against humanity as suffered by Kashmiri Hindus, the EDM highlighted that properties belonging to minority Hindu community “continue to be occupied.” The three MPs through their motion have urged the Government of India “to fulfil its long-standing international commitment to recognise and acknowledge the worst form of genocide of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir ...,” thereby delivering “much-awaited justice” to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The motion further urged the UK Government "to extend the UK's longstanding commitment to protect and demand justice for the victims of this genocide."