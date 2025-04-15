Three constabulary policemen killed, 18 injured in IED blast in Pak's Balochistan

Karachi, Apr 15 (PTI) Three policemen were killed and 18 others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit a constabulary vehicle in the restive Balochistan province of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, said the Balochistan Constabulary vehicle was hit in the Dasht area of Mastung district while returning from duty.

He said three policemen were killed on the spot while 18 others were moved to a hospital in Quetta where the condition of three of them is critical.

The Balochistan Constabulary is part of the provincial police service.

Rind said the Balochistan Constabulary policemen were deployed for a sit-in by the Balochistan National Party—Mengal against the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Council leaders and BNP-M activists.

The province in recent months has witnessed an escalation in attacks by insurgents.

The blast comes a day after a Frontier Corps soldier and two terrorists were killed during an attack on a Frontier Constabulary post in Noshki city. PTI CORR PY PY PY