Three-day event to celebrate India's culture and shared valued of cooperation between India, and UAE to be held in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 29 (PTI) A three-day programme to celebrate India's arts, culture and highlight the shared values of commitment between India and the UAE will be held for the first time here in the Gulf nation, according to officials.

'India by the Creek', which is to be held from March 8 to 10 at Al Seef Park nestled along the iconic Dubai Creek, marks a significant cultural milestone for both India and the UAE and will be presented by Dubai Duty-Free in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Dubai with support from Dubai Economy and Tourism.

"The debut edition of 'India by the Creek', a celebration of India's arts and culture, is set to take place from March 8-10 at Al Seef Park nestled along the iconic Dubai Creek," said an official statement.

The festival will highlight the shared values of commitment to heritage, artistic expression, and dynamic economic progress.

India by the Creek will feature a diverse array of musical performances, literary discussions, poetry sessions, culinary experiences, and interactive workshops.

Over three days, the vibrant atmosphere of Dubai Creek will come alive with the creative synergy of artists from both India and the UAE.

Notable dignitaries and performers from India are slated to participate.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, said: "The UAE and India share a very special and unique relationship that transcends trade and mercantile interests; culture and diversity and tolerance anchor this bond. This festival celebrates that spirit. I am fortunate to see the first edition being staged. This is just the beginning; many more such exchanges are in the offing".

Ramesh Cidambi, COO, of Dubai Duty Free noted: "We are very excited to be the presenting sponsor of the first India by the Creek festival, which promises to be a rich cultural collaboration that blends both Indian and Emirati culture in a unique and vibrant setting.

India accounts for 10 per cent of Dubai Duty Free’s business, which is significant; so being involved with this inaugural event is very important to a key customer base.” PTI CORR RUP RUP