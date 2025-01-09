Three Hindus kidnapped in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Jan 9 (PTI) Outlaws in Pakistan's Punjab province have kidnapped three Hindus and demanded police release their accomplices or they would kill the members of the minority community.

Police said on Thursday that the kidnapping took place in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province, some 400 kms southwest of Lahore, on Wednesday.

The three Hindu youths -- Shaman, Shameer and Sajan -- were present near Chowk Sawetra Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Bhong when five armed dacoits held them up at gunpoint and took them to Katcha (riverine belt) area.

Later outlaws' ring leader Ashiq Korai released a video message addressing police officer of Ahmedpur Lama police station Rana Ramzan warning him to release his (Korai) 10 family members otherwise they “will not only kill the kidnapped Hindu youths but also attack the police.” The young Hindus were seen in the video in chains appealing to the authorities for their release.

Last year, some 12 policemen were killed and seven injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan district.

The dacoits of the Katcha area, a riverine belt in the plains of southern Punjab province and Sindh province, are so powerful that despite several operations, the Punjab police have failed to clear the area.

The outlaws operate at will and kidnap people mostly for ransom. They kidnap the minority community Hindus, usually to pressure the authorities to release their accomplices.