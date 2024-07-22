Three Indian-American lawmakers endorse Kamala Harris for president

Washington, Jul 22 (PTI) All five Indian-American lawmakers have hailed President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race and three of them threw their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's likely presidential nominee.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he decided to give up running for re-election as president of the United States and endorsed his deputy Harris to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party— with just 107 days left until the November 5 elections.

There are five Indian-American lawmakers in the current House of Representatives — Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera. They all are Democrats.

Three of them – Khanna, Thanedar and Jayapal -- have endorsed Harris, 59, so far. Harris is the first-ever Indian American to be elected as the vice president of the country.

Congresswoman Jayapal was the first among the first of the five Indian-American lawmakers to endorse Harris to be the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party. “Kamala Harris for President. Let’s beat Donald Trump and make history,” Jayapal said in a post on social media throwing her full support to Harris.

They two spoke over the phone as well.

“Vice President Kamala Harris just called me and I told her I am 1000 per cent in for her to be our President! She has the smarts, the experience, the accomplishments and the agenda to lead us to victory in November. Let’s go!” Jayapal said.

The four-term lawmaker, Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives. Over the last few years, she has emerged as a powerful voice in the party and is considered as one of the most influential Democratic lawmakers.

“I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris as our nominee. Her trailblazing candidacy as the first African American woman and first Asian American will be a jolt of energy in our party. Our party can now run on a message of hope and a vision for the future,” Khanna said.

Khanna said Biden will be remembered as an extraordinary President for starting to reverse 40-plus years of economic policy that has devastated working-class communities.

“He showed us what it means to put country first to save American democracy and now he is putting our country ahead of self-interest,” he said.

Thanedar in a statement said he had no doubt that President Biden would have beaten Trump.

"But I respect his decision and fully support and echo his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. She would be a fantastic nominee and would be an amazing President. I look forward to another 4 years of a Democratic presidency that puts people first," Thanedar said.

“President Biden’s policy achievements have already established his place as one of the most consequential presidents in American history,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said.

“Through his decision today, Joe Biden has demonstrated the true and selfless nature of a life committed to putting the country, and his fellow Americans, first,” he said in a statement.

Congressman Bera said Biden is the most consequential and effective president of his lifetime.

“From passing historic investments in infrastructure to restoring American leadership on the world stage, I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish under his leadership. Thank you for your 50-plus years of unwavering service and dedication to our great nation,” he said.

Virginia State Senator Suhas Subramanyam also announced his endorsement.

“I'm proud to endorse Vice President Harris as our standard bearer this year. Kamala Harris is the right leader at the right time to get the job done. But, we won't be able to accomplish anything next year if we don't win the House and the Senate,” he said.

“With President Biden's announcement that he will no longer seek the Democratic Party's nomination, I am beyond proud and excited to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for this historic opportunity,” said Neil Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner.

“In the coming weeks and months, I will be hosting fundraising events for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania and New York and across the country,” he said.

Ashwin Ramaswami, candidate for Georgia State Senate, offered his full support for Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. Ramaswami would be the first Gen Z Indian-American state legislator in the country.

“Vice President Harris would make history as the first Indian-American President of the United States,” said Ramaswami.

“This would be a major step forward for Indian-American and AAPI representation in this country and is an inspiration to young people such as me. And just like Kamala Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, my mother is from Besant Nagar, Chennai, which makes this incredibly special for me,” he said.

The Asian American Action Fund PAC in a statement announced its full endorsement of Harris for President of the United States in the 2024 presidential election.

"Kamala Harris has consistently demonstrated her dedication to the values we hold dear: equality, opportunity, and justice for all. Her track record speaks volumes about her capability to lead our country towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. We are proud to stand with her and are confident in her ability to address the needs and concerns of the AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander )community and all Americans," said its chair Albert Shen.