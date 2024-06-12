Three Indian nationals arrested in fake citizenship case in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 12 (PTI) At least three Indian nationals trying to acquire Nepalese citizenship by producing fake documents have been arrested by police here.

The trio -- father Hari Kumar, 51, and his sons Rishi Gupta, 21 and Harsha Gupta, 18, were arrested while trying to acquire Nepalese citizenship by descent by forging documents, a statement issued by Nepal Police headquarters said.

The police have initiated legal action against the three under citizenship crime and placed them in judicial custody for five days with the permission of the Kathmandu District Court.