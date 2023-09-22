Three Indian-origin men among six persons charged for molestation in Singapore: Report

Singapore, Sep 22 (PTI) Three Indian-origin men, including a doctor, were among six persons charged in separate cases of molestations in Singapore on Friday, according to a media report.

Advertisment

Singaporean Courts generally have the practice of taking up multiple cases of a similar crime and framing charges against them jointly to save time.

Among the Indians charged were Dheeraj Prem Khiatani, 35, a doctor by profession, followed by Hardiran Singh Randhawa, 29, and Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh, 31, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Apart from them, charges were also framed against Pakistani-origin Butt Muhammad Abdullah and two Chinese-origin Singaporeans Wang Shitao, 49 and Spencer Tan Peng Chua, 58.

Advertisment

Khiaitani, who is a director at several firms including Stark Medical Innovations, was charged with molesting a woman at Singapore's post hotel Marina Bay Sands on June 25. Following Friday's court proceeding, his case has been adjourned to October 25, the report said.

Separately, Randhawa is accused of molesting a 30-year-old woman. Details about the location of his alleged crime have been redacted from court documents.

"Melvinder Gurmit Singh is accused of two counts of molestation, which he allegedly committed either in 2012 or 2013," said the report.

Similarly, Butt was handed a molestation charge. PTI GS RUP RUP RUP