Three injured in powerful IED blast near Quetta in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 17 (PTI) At least three people were wounded in a powerful explosion in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday, police said.

Police confirmed the injuries and said that the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED) on a road near a university in Quetta, a private news channel reported.

According to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the powerful explosion was heard far and wide causing panic in the city.

Rescue and security forces reached the site immediately and shifted injured persons to the local hospital where an emergency was declared, police added. PTI NPK NPK NPK