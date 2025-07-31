Three killed as house roof collapses in NW Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district

Peshawar, Jul 31 (PTI) Three people, including a teenage boy, were killed in a roof collapse incident after heavy rains in northwest Pakistan, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Sarai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Wednesday night after torrential rainfall weakened the structure of the house.

Rescue officials confirmed local residents helped in the immediate relief operation.

Authorities have issued warnings for other vulnerable structures in the area.

Authorities on Saturday had warned of glacial flooding in northwest Pakistan with more rain forecast for the area this week.

Downpours are heavier in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province than the same period last year, prompting weather advisories and alerts for flooding from glacial lake outbursts, Anwar Shahzad, a spokesperson for the local disaster management authority, had said.