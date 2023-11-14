Three killed in two separate terror attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 14 (PTI) Two Pakistani policemen were among at least three people killed in two separate terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Tuesday.

Two soldiers were killed in a clash with terrorists during a clearance operation in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

A terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire.

In another incident, a convoy of an Oil and Gas Company was attacked by militants in the Drazinda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district, killing the company driver and injuring 11 others.

The injured have been shifted to Dera Hospital.

The condition of two of the injured persons is said to be critical, an official said.

Search operation is underway in the area to arrest the attackers who escaped after the gunfight. PTI AYZ PY PY PY