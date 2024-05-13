Three men charged under UK’s National Security Act for assisting Hong Kong intelligence service

London, May 13 (PTI) Three men in the UK have been charged under the National Security Act with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service and foreign interference.

All three will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later, the BBC reported on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the Hong Kong investigation was not related to a separate case involving Russia.

As part of the investigation, 11 people were detained under Section 27 of the National Security Act.

The three men charged are Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, of Staines-upon-Thames; Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead; and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, of Hackney.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said, "I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them. This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case." Police said eight men and a woman were arrested by counter-terrorism officers on May 1 in the Yorkshire area. The following day, a man was arrested in London and another man was arrested in the Yorkshire area.

Seven men and the women were released from custody on May 10.