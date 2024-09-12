Three militants killed in clash with security forces in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 13 (PTI) At least three militants were killed and 11 others injured during a clash that erupted after a convoy of security forces was attacked on their way back from an operation in restive northwest Pakistan on Thursday.

Local security sources said that the clash erupted between the militants and the security personnel in Sra Khawra area of Kurram district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local security sources said.

Search operations have been launched after the attack in the area to nab the culprits, the sources added. PTI AYZ NPK NPK