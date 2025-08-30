Three militants, one policeman killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Aug 30 (PTI) At least three militants and a police personnel were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The three militants were killed during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Lachi police station in Kohat district of the province, police officer Dr Zahidullah said.

Following the encounter, District Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and Elite Force launched a search operation for more militants in the area under the supervision of DIG Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat and DPO Dr Zahidullah.

In another incident, a constable was killed when unidentified assailants ambushed a police van near the Darmalak police checkpost in Lachi tehsil in the same district.

Two constables sustained injuries, the officials said and added that they were shifted to a hospital.