Three of a family killed in dispute over use of kitchen in Pakistan

Peshawar, May 27 (PTI) Three people were killed when a man opened fire on his family members following a dispute over the use of the kitchen in the house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The man's wife, sister and brother were killed in the incident in the Daudzai area of Peshawar city, a police official said.

The official said the bodies of the victims were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and police teams formed to arrest the accused who ran after the incident, the official said. PTI AYZ PY PY PY