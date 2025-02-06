Three policemen killed in attack on check post in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 6 (PTI) Three policemen were killed and six others injured as gunmen attacked a police check post in northwest Pakistan on Thursday morning, police said.

The attackers, armed with heavy weapons, launched a barrage of gunfire at the Bahadur Khel check post in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The injured policeman have been rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak and admitted. However, three of the wounded have then been shifted to Peshawar due to being in critical condition.

District Police Officer said the assailants fled the scene after police retaliated.

A heavy police contingent immediately arrived at the site and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Security measures have been heightened across the area following the incident.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack.

In response to escalating security threats, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month stressed the need to eliminate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group responsible for numerous attacks on security forces and civilians.