Three policemen killed in clashes with terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 14 (PTI) Three policemen were killed on Monday in fierce clashes with terrorists who attacked the district police headquarters in Pakistan's restive northwestern region, a senior police officer said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) terrorists attacked police lines in the Bannu district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in fierce clashes.

Three policemen were killed in the clashes while three terrorists were eliminated, the officer said.

The attackers attempted to breach the police headquarters' premises.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that several attackers were involved. PTI AYZ ZH ZH