Three soldiers injured in Pak terrorist attack: Police

Peshawar, Oct 26 (PTI) At least three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were injured after a terrorist attacked a security check post in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the province's Khyber district when the bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the Sarozai checkpost.

"In the attack, three soldiers were injured and they were all shifted to a nearby health facility," said the police.

Later, the forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area for search operation.