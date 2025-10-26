Three state-of-the-art hovercrafts inducted in Pakistan navy

Islamabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Pakistan inducted three state-of-the-art hovercrafts in its navy to augment the naval capability and strengthen the sea frontier, while its top military leaders visited regional countries to promote defence ties, according to the army.

The induction of the 2400 TD Hovercraft was carried out on Saturday during the visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to forward posts in Creeks Area to review operational preparedness and combat readiness, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said.

During the visit, the three state-of-the-art hovercrafts were inducted into Pak Marines, “marking another significant stride in modernising Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities,” the ISPR said.

“The newly inducted Hovercraft are capable of simultaneously operating over a variety of surfaces, including shallow waters, sand dunes, marshy and boggy littoral zones, and can ply in areas where traditional craft are neither suitable nor designed to operate,” the army said.

While addressing officers and men on the occasion, Naval Chief Ashraf highlighted that the induction of these new platforms symbolises Pakistan Navy's vision to modernise and reaffirm unwavering resolve in bolstering defence of the country's maritime frontiers and coastal belt, particularly Creeks Area.

He emphasised that the Pakistan Navy is the vanguard of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region and a significant stakeholder in regional maritime security. “We know how to defend our sovereignty and every inch of our Maritime frontiers from Sir Creek to Jiwani,” he added.

In another development, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Egypt and Maldives and held talks with the top civil and military leaders.

In a bid to promote defence ties with the regional countries, Field Marshal Munir was in Egypt on Saturday where he met President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Itihadia Presidential Palace in Cairo, according to another statement by the ISPR.

“During the meeting, both dignitaries exchanged views on bilateral relations, reaffirming the long-standing friendship between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt,” it said.

The Chief of Army Staff and President el-Sisi “underlined the importance of coordination on matters of mutual strategic interests and strengthening people-to-people contacts,” the army said.

The two sides also expressed confidence that the strengthened economic and security dialogue would contribute significantly to peace, stability and security in Pakistan, Egypt, and the wider region.

Separately, CJCSC General Mirza paid an official visit to Maldives on Friday and met President Mohamed Muizzu as well as Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and Chief of Defence Force of Maldives Major General Ibrahim Hilmy.

“Both sides held discussions on the evolving global and regional security environment and issues of mutual interest, including bilateral defence and security cooperation.

"They also considered avenues to further enhance military-to-military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed shared commitment to further strengthening the partnership," the army said.