Three teen girls drown in Nepal's Rautahat district

Kathmandu, Oct 13 (PTI) Three teen girls drowned after falling into a water-filled ditch in Rajdevi municipality-8 of Nepal’s Rautahat district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Astha Kumari Baitha, 13, Raghani Kumari Yadav, 15, and Mausami Kumari Baitha, 15, according to police.

The incident occurred when the girls were trying to cross a flooded ditch on their way to Gaur municipality-9 to collect grass, police said.

Out of seven girls, four managed to cross the ditch and save their lives, officials added.

Security personnel rescued the three girls and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.