Three terrorists gunned down in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Mar 8 (PTI) Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the restive Tank district following reports of the presence of terrorists.

Forces located the hideout of those terrorists and killed three of them, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed, it said adding, they had been actively involved in multiple terror activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, the ISPR added.