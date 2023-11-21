Three terrorists, one soldier killed in terror attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 21 (PTI) At least three terrorists were killed by Pakistan's security forces during two intelligence-based operations in the restive northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while one soldier was killed in an IED explosion, the army said.

Two terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Monday.

In a separate operation conducted in the Kot Azam region of South Waziristan district, one terrorist was shot dead, the Pakistan Army's information wing said in a statement.

It said the forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of all three killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as civilians.

In another incident that occurred in the Gharyoum region of North Waziristan district, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded, killing a soldier.

Security forces have launched a sanitisation operation to eliminate any terrorists present in the areas.

The army said the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country. PTI AYZ PY PY PY