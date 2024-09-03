Three women face acid attack in Punjab province of Pakistan

Lahore, Sept 3 (PTI) Three women, including a mother and a daughter, came under acid attack for allegedly refusing a marriage proposal in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, some 390kms from Lahore, on Monday.

Sawera, 20, her mother Kalsoom Bibi, and cousin Sania, 6, were sleeping in their house at Mauza Binda Ishaq when two suspects -- Muhammad Imran and his younger brother Irfan -- allegedly entered there and threw acid on them.

The three women suffered serious burn injuries and were shifted to hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

The police said Muhammad Imran wanted to marry Sawera but she had turned down his proposal. Imran had also asked her mother to persuade her for marriage but she also refused. “Nurturing a grudge against both daughter and mother, Imran entered their house along with Irfan and threw acid on them,” police said.

Meanwhile, Punjab first woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General Police to take immediate action and submit a report.

"Those who commit violence against women and children should be brought to justice," Maryam said.