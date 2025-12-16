Tiger census officially kicks off in Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec 16 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday officially launched the tiger census in the country's five protected areas, marked by a formal inaugural programme held in Sauraha of Chitawan district in central Nepal, officials said. Conducted once every four years, the last census conducted in 2022 estimated the tiger population in the country to be 355.

The census is being led by the DNPWC under the Ministry of Forests and Environment, in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Nepal and the Department of Forests and Land Conservation, according to an official at the Department of Nepal Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC).

The tiger count is being carried out with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Buffer Zone staff and Community Forest Users’ Committees, the official said. The census is expected to be completed within two and a half months, with the nationwide mobilisation of 25 technical staff.

Official said around 1,100 advanced camera traps are being installed across tiger habitats. The tiger population will be estimated through the analysis of photographic captures of the species.

An estimated budget of NPR 30 million has been allocated for the census, covering the mobilisation of human resources, management of memory cards, tents, sleeping bags, and other logistical goods.

In 2009, altogether 121 tigers roamed in Nepal's protected areas. Nepal succeeded in almost tripling the population of tigers within 12 years, between 2009 and 2022. As per the tiger census carried out in 2022, there were 128 tigers in Chitawan National Park, 125 in Bardia National Park, 41 in Parsa, 36 in Shuklaphanta and 25 in Banke. Nepal is now home to 355 Royal Bengal Tigers, also known as Pate Bagh in Nepali or Panthera tigris in scientific terms.

There are more than 5,000 tigers in forests across the 12 tiger range countries across the world. India has the largest number of wild tigers at 3,167.

Besides Nepal and India, tigers are also found in the wild in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Russia, Vietnam and Laos.