Tight security, protests as Lanka court hears case against ex-president Wickremesinghe

Colombo, Aug 26 (PTI) A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday commenced hearing the graft case against former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who joined the proceedings virtually from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital, amid tight security and protests outside the court premises.

The hearing, presided over by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura, was conducted through Zoom, the Daily Mirror news portal reported.

President’s Counsel Thilak Marapana, Anuja Premaratne, Upul Jayasuriya and Ali Sabry appeared on behalf of Wickremesinghe, while Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris represented the Attorney General.

Submitting Wickremesinghe's medical reports, Premaratne told the court that three of the four main arteries of the 75-year-old former president’s heart were blocked, his heart tissues had suffered necrosis, and he was also battling a lung infection along with long-standing diabetes.

A cardiac specialist briefed the court in detail on his health condition.

“By mere appearance, one cannot notice that such serious medical conditions exist,” Premaratne said.

Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 22 over alleged misuse of state funds. He was taken to the main Magazine Remand prison close to midnight on Friday after the Colombo Fort magistrate's court remanded him till August 26.

He was initially admitted to the prison hospital, however, was later transferred to the National Hospital ICU after his health deteriorated due to dehydration.

Wickremesinghe has been accused of misusing LKR 16.6 million to fund a private visit to the UK in 2023, where he attended a university convocation of his wife Maithree. He has denied the allegation, insisting that the trip was official as the invitation was extended to the President of Sri Lanka in his capacity as head of state.

The prison's media spokesperson Jagath Weerasinghe had earlier said that he was unlikely to be produced before the court physically, though arrangements were made for his appearance via Zoom.

Meanwhile, a heavy security cordon was placed around the Colombo Fort magistrate’s court. Access to three roads leading to the court has been restricted to control movement in the area, police said.

A protest march organised under the theme “Against Repression” led to heavy traffic congestion in Slave Island and Colombo Fort areas, adaderana.lk news portal reported.

Several opposition leaders joined the demonstration, which sought to show solidarity with the detained former president and express displeasure with the government, it said.

Police cordoned off the road leading to the court premises and restricted entry. Riot control units, water cannon vehicles and the Police Special Task Force were deployed in large numbers after protesters attempted to break through barricades near Barracks Lane, the report said.

In one incident, a policeman on duty near the Fort Magistrate’s Court sustained injuries after being hit by a bottle thrown by a protester, the Daily Mirror reported.

Eyewitnesses said the bottle was aimed at a YouTuber but struck the policeman when the latter ducked for cover.

The hearing of the case is currently underway.

The veteran leader, who served as president between July 2022 and September 2024, became the first head of state in Sri Lanka’s post-independence history to be arrested when he was taken into custody on Friday. PTI SCY SCY SCY