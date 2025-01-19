TikTok is now officially unavailable in the United States

New Delhi: TikTok's app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday evening just before as a federal law that bans the popular social media platform went into effect.

By 10:50pm Eastern Standard Time, the app was not found on Apple and Google's app stores, which are prohibited from offering the platform under a law that required TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a US ban.

When users opened the TikTok app on Saturday evening, they encountered a pop-up message from the company that prevented them from scrolling on videos.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” the message said. “Unfortunately that means you can't use TikTok for now.”

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message said. “Please stay tuned!”(AP)