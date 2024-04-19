Toll in attack on government officials in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rises to 7

Peshawar, Apr 19 (PTI) With the death of two more persons, the toll in Thursday’s ambush on a government vehicle in Pakistan’s restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province rose to seven, police said on Friday.

The deceased include five officials and two passer-byes, including a four-year-old girl and a man.

The officials from Customs Intelligence were on routine duty on Quetta Road in Dera Ismail Khan district in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province when unknown gunmen opened fire at their vehicle, police said.

On Thursday, police said five people, including a girl child, were killed in the attack.

The killers fled from the scene before police from Draban Police Station rushed to the area.

Chief Minister of the province Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the attackers.

On Wednesday, Pakistani security forces killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the country's border with Afghanistan in the same province.

There has been an uptick in terror incidents across Pakistan, especially in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the last two years since the Taliban-led dispensation took over the control of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has consistently asked the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. PTI AYZ GSP GSP