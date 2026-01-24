Top Chinese military officials placed under probe for disciplinary violations

Beijing, Jan 24 (PTI) Top Chinese military leaders Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws, the Defence Ministry here said on Saturday.

Zhang is the Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military headed by President Xi Jinping.

Liu is a member of the CMC.

The probe against them, especially Zhang, the highest-ranking military official, has come as a rude shock in the Chinese military establishment.

Dozens of senior People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers have been sacked or punished under an intensified anti-corruption campaign carried out by Xi since he took power in 2012.