Top energy diplomat from US to travel to India

Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) A top US diplomat on the energy sector later this week is travelling to India, which officials said is a vital energy partner for the United States and a member of the Minerals Security Partnership.

During his trip from January 26 to 31, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt will travel to New Delhi and Hyderabad, an official announcement said Tuesday.

In New Delhi, he will speak on two panels at the India-US Forum focusing on shared energy priorities, and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition.

He will also meet with senior Indian officials on our shared agenda around energy transition, reliable supply chains, and energy security.

In Hyderabad, he will meet with private sector officials and innovators to explore opportunities to accelerate the energy transition and diversify renewable energy supply chains, the State Department said.

Pyatt will also advance commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India's rapidly growing clean energy sector, it said.