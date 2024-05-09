Top foreign news stories at 1700 hours

FGN10 RUSSIA-US-INDIA **** Russia accuses US of meddling in India's internal affairs Moscow: The US has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the murder plot of a Khalistani terrorist in that country, Russia has said, as it accused Washington of meddling in India's domestic affairs and the ongoing elections. **** FGN23 LANKA-PRESIDENTIAL-LD POLL **** Sri Lanka to hold presidential election between Sept 17 and Oct 16: Election Commission Colombo: Sri Lanka will hold presidential election between September 17 and October 16, the country's top electoral body announced on Thursday. **** FGN20 BANGLA-INDIA-TEESTA **** India offers support for Bangladesh’s Teesta reservoir project: Foreign Minister Mahmud Dhaka: India has offered its support to construct a reservoir on the cross-border Teesta River in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Hassan Mahmud said on Thursday, after visiting Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra met him and called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here. **** FGN14 PAK-IMRAN-MAY 9 **** Former Prime Minister Imran Khan refuses to tender apology over May 9 riots Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has refused to apologise for the unprecedented May 9 riots, a day after the military ruled out dialogue with his party unless they tendered a public apology over the unprecedented violence. **** FGN7 PAK-MAY 9-ANNIVERSARY **** Pakistan on edge on first anniversary of May 9 mayhem Islamabad: Pakistan was tense on Thursday on the first anniversary of the unprecedented violence last year by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against key military installations and government buildings. **** FGN12 UK-SUNAK-ANTISEMITISM **** UK PM Rishi Sunak asks university chiefs to fight antisemitism London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday urged university chiefs to address the rise in antisemitic abuse on campus and disruption of learning in reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict. **** FGN8 AUS-INDIANS-ARREST **** Two Indian-origin brothers arrested for stabbing Indian student to death in Australia Melbourne: Two Indian-origin brothers wanted in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old MTech student from India have been arrested by Australian police, media reports said. **** PY PY