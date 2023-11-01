Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours FGN32: BANGLA-INDIA-PROJECTS-HASINA ****Three India-assisted projects in Bangladesh prove that friendly ties can accelerate economic development: PM Hasina Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the inauguration of three India-assisted development projects in her country has proved that friendly relations between neighbouring countries can accelerate mutual economic development.**** FGN29: PORTUGAL-JAISHANKAR-LD MEETINGS ****Jaishankar meets top Portuguese leaders, discusses a host of bilateral cooperation issues Lisbon: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has met the top leadership of Portugal, including Prime Minister Antonio Costa, and discussed ways to bolster India’s relations with the key southern European nation in areas such as defence, trade, investment, tourism and direct air connectivity.**** FGN37: UK-AI-SUMMIT-INDIA ****Rajeev Chandrasekhar to bring India's perspective to the UK’s AI Safety Summit London: Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will bring the Indian perspective on harnessing artificial intelligence for the benefit of citizens at the UK’s two-day AI Safety Summit, which opened on Wednesday.**** FGN35: PAK-IMF ****Pak, IMF to start negotiations on Thursday for release of USD 710 mn second tranche of USD 3 bn loan Islamabad: Pakistan and the IMF will start their negotiations Thursday for the release of USD 710 million second tranche of a USD 3 billion loan to the cash-strapped country to stabilise its debt-ridden economy - a real challenge for the caretaker government ahead of the elections expected in January.**** FGN33: BANGLA-WHO-SEARO-WAZED-REAX ****Bangladesh PM Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed voted as new WHO regional director Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday said the election of Saima Wazed as the WHO's new regional director for the South-East Asia region reflects the recognition of her passion for public health and demonstrates the confidence and trust in her leadership skills.**** FGN19: US-DISNEY WORLD-DIWALI ****In a first, Diwali festivities reverberate at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida New York: In a first, Diwali festivities reverberated at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as hundreds of dancers showcased the culture and heritage of India through performances in celebration of the festival of lights for a global audience at the iconic American destination.**** FGN6: US-CHINA ****Joe Biden to meet Xi Jinping in San Francisco this month; want to move forward with China: WH Washington: US President Joe Biden would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Leadership Summit in San Francisco later this month, the White House has confirmed.**** FGN31: ISRAEL-PALESTINE-LD UPDATE ****Gaza's communications cut again for hours, as dozens of foreigners and wounded prepare to exit Rafah: Gaza was plunged into another communications blackout on Wednesday, with internet and phone service cut for several hours as Israeli troops battled Hamas militants.**** PTI ZH ZH ZH ZH