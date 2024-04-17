Top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN3 US-INDIA-PAK-TERROR **** Encourage India, Pakistan to find resolution via talks: US on alleged anti-terror ops across border Washington: Quizzed about reported statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on crossing borders to kill terrorists, the Biden administration said the US would not involve itself on the matter but “encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue”. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN11 UNCTAD-INDIAN-ECONOMY **** Indian economy projected to grow 6.5 per cent in 2024: UNCTAD United Nations: India’s economy is projected to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2024, according to a report by the UN which noted that multinationals extending their manufacturing processes into the country to diversify their supply chains will have a positive impact on Indian exports. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN22PAK-PARLIAMENT-NA SEATS **** Pakistan's ruling PML-N party loses two Parliament seats in a day after Lahore HC ruling Lahore: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party lost two of its National Assembly seats as separate benches of the Lahore High Court set aside the victory notifications of its lawmakers from Gujranwala and Lodhran in Punjab province of Pakistan. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN4 US-RAGHURAM RAJAN India not reaping benefits of demographic dividend: Raghuram Rajan Washington: India is not reaping the benefits of demographic dividends, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, emphasising that there is a need to focus on improving the human capital and enhancing their skill sets. By Lalit K Jha FGN38 PAK-X-SUSPENSION **** Sindh High Court asks Pakistan’s Interior Ministry to revoke X’s suspension letter within a week Karachi: Coming down heavily on the continuous suspension of social media platform X in Pakistan since February, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its decision on the suspension within one week, according to a media report.

FGN25 UK-SUNAK-NETANYAHU **** UK PM Rishi Sunak tells Israel's Netanyahu to exercise restraint in wake of Iran's missile attacks London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint and let “calm heads” prevail in the wake of Iran’s missile attacks as his Foreign Secretary David Cameron landed in Tel Aviv for talks on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna. RUP