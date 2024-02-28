TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN48: PAK-PMLN-LD SHEHBAZ ****Ex-Pak premier Nawaz Sharif officially nominates younger brother Shehbaz for PM's post Islamabad/Lahore: The parliamentary party of the PML-N headed by three-time former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday formally nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister to head a coalition government.**** FGN37: BIZ-INDIA-WTO-DISPUTE ****Restoration of fully functional dispute settlement system of WTO top-most priority, says India Abu Dhabi: India on Wednesday said that restoration of the fully functional dispute settlement system of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is the "top-most" priority.**** FGN21: MALDIVES-INDIA-TROOPS ****Indian civilian team reaches Maldives to replace Indian military personnel manning 3 aviation platforms Male: Ahead of the March 10 deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel in the Maldives, an Indian civilian team has reached here to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation, local media reports said on Wednesday.**** FGN32: PAK-GOVT-SHARIF ****New Pak government's first priority will be to "fix" economy: Nawaz Sharif Islamabad: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the priority of the upcoming government led by his party will be to "fix" the ailing economy as all the problems plaguing the cash-strapped nation were linked to the economic woes.**** FGN35: PAK-POLLS-RIGGING-AUDIO LEAK ****Two audio leaks making rounds on social media give credence to Imran Khan’s claims of rigged elections in Pakistan Lahore/Karachi: Two bombshell audio clips of the main leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaked on social media on Wednesday have given credence to the claim made by former prime minister Imran Khan's party that February 8 elections were "massively rigged" and its mandate was "stolen."**** FGN45: LANKA-TAMILS-13A-PRESIDENT ****Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe stresses reconciliation issues under 13th Amemdemt Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said the fate of the missing persons and the ongoing land disputes were posing a major political challenge for the reconciliation of the Tamil minority under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.**** FGN25: MALDIVES-CHINA-SHIP ****Chinese research ship departs from Maldives: Report Male: A 4,500-tonne high-tech Chinese research vessel which made a port call here last week has left the shores of the Maldives, local media reports said on Wednesday.**** FGN30: UK-KNIGHTHOOD-MITTAL ****Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Bharti Mittal knighted by King Charles III London: Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday became the first Indian citizen to be conferred an honorary Knighthood by Britain’s King Charles III “for services to UK and India business relations”.**** FGN33: UK-PRINCE HARRY-2NDLD SECURITY ****Prince Harry loses legal challenge over security level in UK London: Prince Harry on Wednesday lost a legal challenge against the British government over the level of his security protection when he is in the UK, with a High Court judge in London ruling that the decision to remove police protection was not “unlawful or irrational”.**** FGN42: US-ELECTION-MICHIGAN-2NDLD PRIMARIES ****Donald Trump defeats Indian-American Nikki Haley in Michigan primary, Joe Biden wins Democratic primary Washington: Voters handed decisive victories to US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump in their respective parties' presidential primaries in Michigan on Tuesday, increasing the chances of a 2020 rematch between the two leaders in the race for the White House in 2024.**** FGN26: PAK-ALVI ****Pak President Alvi may face 'legal consequences’ over refusal to summon new Parliament session: PML-N & PPP leaders Islamabad: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi's refusal to summon the newly-elected National Assembly for its first session may lead to "legal consequences", senior leaders of the PML-N and PPP have warned.**** FGN20: LANKA-INDIA-COAST GUARD ****Indian Coast Guard ships arrive in Sri Lanka for training missions Colombo: Two Indian Coast Guard ships arrived at the port of Galle in Sri Lanka for a formal visit to facilitate professional exchanges and conduct joint training exercises, the Indian mission here said.**** PTI GSP