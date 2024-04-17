Top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN3: US-INDIA-PAK-TERROR ****Encourage India, Pakistan to find resolution via talks: US on alleged anti-terror ops across border Washington: Quizzed about reported statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on crossing borders to kill terrorists, the Biden administration said the US would not involve itself on the matter but “encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue”.**** FGN11: UNCTAD-INDIAN-ECONOMY ****Indian economy projected to grow 6.5 per cent in 2024: UNCTAD United Nations: India’s economy is projected to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2024, according to a report by the UN which noted that multinationals extending their manufacturing processes into the country to diversify their supply chains will have a positive impact on Indian exports.**** FGN47: PAK-SAUDI ARABIA-INVESTIMENT ****PM Sharif confident of Saudi delegation’s visit to result in more investments in Pakistan Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed confidence that the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation to Pakistan would lead to investment worth billions of dollars in the country as it tries to overcome its financial woes.**** FGN55: TIME-INFLUENTIAL-PEOPLE-LIST ****WB President Ajay Banga, actor Alia Bhatt, Olympian Sakshi Malik on Time's 100 most influential people list New York: World Bank President Ajay Banga, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik and actor-director Dev Patel are among the Indians who have made it to the prestigious Times's list of 100 most influential people in the world released on Wednesday.**** FGN51: LANKA-EASTER-ATTACK-VICTIMS ****Sri Lanka Easter bombing victims to be honoured as 'heroes of faith' Colombo: Over 200 Catholic devotees who lost their lives in the Easter suicide bombings in 2019 would be honoured as "heroes of faith", head of the local church Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said here on Wednesday.**** FGN44: RUSSIA-INDIA ****New Indian envoy meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; discusses high-level bilateral exchanges Moscow: India and Russia on Wednesday discussed “contemporary regional and global issues” ahead of the high-level bilateral exchanges that would further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.**** FGN43: MALDIVES-MUIZZU-CORRUPTION-REPORTS ****Leaked report on corruption allegation against President Muizzu stirs controversy in Maldives, opposition demands probe, impeachment Male: Ahead of the parliamentary polls in the Maldives, the opposition parties have demanded a probe and impeachment of President Mohamed Muizzu following the leaked report of his alleged corruption from 2018, a charge dismissed by him.**** FGN22PAK-PARLIAMENT-NA SEATS ****Pakistan's ruling PML-N party loses two Parliament seats in a day after Lahore HC ruling Lahore: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party lost two of its National Assembly seats as separate benches of the Lahore High Court set aside the victory notifications of its lawmakers from Gujranwala and Lodhran in Punjab province of Pakistan.**** FGN4 US-RAGHURAM RAJAN ****India not reaping benefits of demographic dividend: Raghuram Rajan Washington: India is not reaping the benefits of demographic dividends, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, emphasising that there is a need to focus on improving the human capital and enhancing their skill sets.**** FGN38 PAK-X-SUSPENSION ****Sindh High Court asks Pakistan’s Interior Ministry to revoke X’s suspension letter within a week Karachi: Coming down heavily on the continuous suspension of social media platform X in Pakistan since February, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its decision on the suspension within one week, according to a media report. **** FGN25 UK-SUNAK-NETANYAHU ****UK PM Rishi Sunak tells Israel's Netanyahu to exercise restraint in wake of Iran's missile attacks London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint and let “calm heads” prevail in the wake of Iran’s missile attacks as his Foreign Secretary David Cameron landed in Tel Aviv for talks on Wednesday.**** PTI GSP