TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2015 HOURS

FGN42: PAK-IMRAN-NOBEL PEACE PRIZE (RPT) ****Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: Advocacy group Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts towards "human rights and democracy in Pakistan", an advocacy group said.**** FGN47: BANGLA-ZIA ****Khaleda Zia likely to return to Bangladesh from London in mid-April, says party leader Dhaka: Former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health condition has improved and she is likely to return to Bangladesh from London in mid-April, a party leader said, according to a media report on Monday.**** FGN48: BANGLA-PAK ****Pak PM Sharif, Bangladesh's interim govt. chief Yunus exchange Eid greetings Dhaka: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday exchanged Eid greetings over the phone where the Pakistani leader said Islamabad would next month send its Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar to Dhaka to discuss issues of mutual interests.**** FGN28: NEPAL-OLI-MONARCHY PROTESTS ****Nepal's PM Oli accuses former king of attempting to disrupt social harmony Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli said on Monday that violence erupted in the pro-monarchy protests here as former king Gyanendra Shah attempted to disrupt social harmony and create social division.**** FGN10: US-BANGLADESH-PROTEST-LD WOMEN ****Trump administration to honour Bangladesh's women student protest leaders for bravery New York: Women student leaders, who were "key drivers" in the protest against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh last year, are among the women from around the world who will be awarded by the Donald Trump administration for their "exceptional courage, strength, and leadership".**** FGN44: FRANCE-FAR-RIGHT-4THLD TRIAL ****French far-right leader Marine Le Pen barred from seeking public office for embezzlement Paris: A French court on Monday barred Marine Le Pen from seeking public office for five years, with immediate effect, for embezzlement -- a hammer blow to the far-right leader's presidential hopes and an earthquake for French politics.**** FGN46: PAK-VIOLENCE ****Pakistan saw highest number of militant attacks during Ramadan for decade Islamabad: Pakistan saw the highest number of militant attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a decade, a think tank reported Monday.****