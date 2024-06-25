TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2030 HOURS

FGN74: PAK-IMRAN-SUPPORTERS ****Almost 4,800 Imran Khan supporters arrested since May 9 riots: Punjab govt Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government has disclosed that it has arrested nearly 4,800 supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan under a public security order since the unprecedented protests of May 9 last year, a step described as “a black chapter of Pakistan's history” by his party.**** FGN81: NEPAL-CHINA ****Nepal & China agree to step up bilateral ties Kathmandu: Top diplomats of Nepal and China on Tuesday reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and vowed to enhance their cooperation in mutually agreed areas based on the principles of Panchsheel, mutual trust and goodwill.**** FGN80: UK-SUNAK-LD BETTING ****UK PM Sunak withdraws party support from 2 candidates over betting scandal London: Adding to the turmoil for an embattled Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister on Tuesday decided to withdraw his party’s backing from two of his Conservative colleagues embroiled in a betting scandal over the date of the general election.**** FGN73: PAK-IMRAN-IDDAT CASE ****Pakistani court reserves verdict on petitions seeking suspension of Imran Khan and his wife’s sentence in ‘iddat’ case Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions requesting suspension of sentences handed out to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the ‘iddat’ case, a judgment that was widely criticised by civil society and women activists.**** FGN70: PAK-COUNTER TERROR-LD OPERATION ****Amidst criticism, Pak govt says new counter-terror operation would not be kinetic large-scale military campaign Islamabad: Amidst criticism over a newly announced counter-terrorism operation without consulting Parliament, the Pakistan government on Tuesday said it would not be a kinetic large-scale military campaign, nor would it entail the mass displacement of the people.**** FGN68: BANGLA-INDIA-TEESTA-HASINA ****Bangladesh to gauge both Indian and Chinese proposals on the Teesta project: PM Hasina Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that Bangladesh would gauge proposals from both India and China to build a mega project on the cross-border Teesta River involving a reservoir and accept the better one for her country.**** FGN63: CHINA-3RDLD LUNAR PROBE ****China's Chang'e-6 probe brings back first-ever samples from Moon's far side Beijing: China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe module returned to Earth on Tuesday, completing its historic mission to collect the first-ever samples from the Moon's unexplored far side, in a major step forward for the country's ambitious space programme.**** FGN58: LANKA-ECONOMY-DEBTS ****Sri Lanka approves debt restructuring with creditors; to sign deal on Wednesday: Govt spokesman Colombo: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has approved the debt restructuring deal with its creditors while the negotiations with international sovereign bondholders are to be continued further, cabinet spokesperson and minister Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.**** FGN54: BANGLA-INDIA-HASINA ****Bangladesh PM Hasina says her India visit to play 'pivotal role' in bolstering bilateral ties Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday described her recent visit to India as "very fruitful" and the outcome of her talks with India's top leadership will play a "pivotal role" in strengthening the existing bilateral relations and opening new avenues of cooperation.**** FGN34: US-INDIA-2NDLD GARCETTI ****Relationship between India, US 'multiplicative': US envoy Garcetti Oxon Hill: The India-US relationship has never been better, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti has said, asserting that ties between the two strategic partners are not just "additive" but also "multiplicative".**** FGN35: UK-ASSANGE ****WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison, flown out of UK London: Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange, who has been fighting against his extradition to the US on espionage charges for over a decade, has been freed from prison and flown out of the UK under a plea deal with the American authorities.**** PTI GSP