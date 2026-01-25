Top General Zhang Youxia threatened Chinese Communist Party's leadership over military: PLA Daily

Beijing, Jan 25 (PTI) PLA Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese military, has accused top military official Zhang Youxia and senior General Liu Zhenli of threatening the Communist Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces as one of the reasons why they were placed under investigation.

The two senior Chinese military officials were placed under investigation for serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws, the Defence Ministry here said on Saturday.

The charge of threatening the party’s absolute leadership is regarded as “very serious” as the Chinese military functioned under the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which exercises absolute control of the armed forces.

Ever since he took over the leadership in 2012, President Xi Jinping, 72, who also heads the party, the military besides the presidency has been emphasising that it is imperative for the military to function under the party leadership. The party holds the gun, he has been persistently reminding the military generals.

Observers say the emphasis of party loyalty also means endorsing his absolute leadership as he has been declared as the core leader of the party and action against Zhang 75, came as Xi may regard the top general undermining his leadership.

Unlike the other generals, Zhang is the first-ranking Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military headed by Xi.

Zhang's position on the CMC makes him the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military.

In the end, his fate is no different to the two defence ministers and eight other generals who were sacked since 2023 under his watch as he too was detained by the military corruption investigators on Monday, according to reports.

He was accused of corruption and of failing to rein in his close associates, family members and relatives and blamed for not flagging problems to the party leadership at the first instance, the charges against him said.

Foreign observers view the intensification and continuation of anti-graft and disciplinary crackdown against the top brass of the military as aimed at unsettling the higher echelons and keeping them on tenterhooks.

The PLA Daily editorial said the decision made by the CPC Central Committee to investigate Zhang and Liu has once again demonstrated the clear stance of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC that in the fight against corruption, no place is out of bounds, no ground is left unturned and no tolerance is allowed.

It shows the determination of the party to persevere in the fight against corruption and the firm stand that no matter who they are or what position they hold, anyone involved in corruption will be dealt with without leniency, it said.

The editorial carried by state-run Xinhua news agency hailed the investigation as a major outcome of the anti-corruption fight and an important demonstration of the determination and strength of the party and the military, adding that it carries great significance for winning this tough, protracted and all-out battle in the military.

Zhang and Liu, as senior officials of the party and the military, have gravely betrayed the trust placed in them by the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, and seriously trampled on and undermined the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman, the PLA Daily says.

They have severely fuelled political and corruption problems that threaten the party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and undermine the party's governance foundation, according to the editorial.

They have gravely tarnished the image and authority of the CMC leadership and severely damaged the political and ideological foundation of unity and progress among all military personnel, it said.

They have inflicted grave harm on efforts to strengthen political loyalty in the military, the military's political environment and overall combat readiness, posing a serious adverse impact on the party, the country and the military, it said.

The investigation against Zhang and Liu will help the military undergo a thorough renewal, injecting powerful momentum into the development of a strong military, it said.

It has been well demonstrated that the more the military combats corruption, the stronger and purer it becomes, with greater combat capacity. The more thoroughly corruption is eradicated, the more confident and capable the armed forces will be in achieving the centenary goals of the PLA, says the editorial. PTI KJV GSP GSP