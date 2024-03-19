Top Hamas leader Marwan Issa killed in Israeli airstrike: White House

New Delhi: Hamas leader Marwan Issa has been confirmed dead in an Israeli airstrike, announced White House official Jake Sullivan as quoted by BBC and other international media.

Advertisment

Issa, serving as the most wanted and deputy military commander, becomes the highest-ranking Hamas leader to be killed since the onset of the conflict on October 7th. Gaza or Hamas has yet to formally confirm his killing.

In addition, yesterday US President Joe Biden engaged in a discussion with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the trajectory of the ongoing conflict.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that Issa was targeted and killed in an airstrike aimed at a tunnel complex beneath the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza a week prior.

Advertisment

As the deputy commander of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Issa was among Israel's most sought-after individuals. Linked directly to the October 7th attack, which claimed around 1,200 lives and ignited the conflict, he was placed on the European Union's terrorist blacklist.

Having been jailed by Israel during the First Palestinian Intifada and detained by the Palestinian Authority in 1997 until the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000, Issa had a history of confrontation with Israeli authorities.

Several senior Hamas leaders have been eliminated by the Israeli military since October 7th. Saleh al-Arouri, a political leader, was killed in an explosion in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

Advertisment

Sullivan emphasized that other Hamas leaders are believed to be in hiding, likely deep within Gaza's extensive tunnel network. He assured continued US support for Israel's pursuit of top Hamas figures, asserting, "Justice will come for them, too."

While acknowledging Israel's military achievements against Hamas, Sullivan highlighted President Biden's growing concerns about civilian casualties. Biden reiterated his unwavering support for Israel's right to combat Hamas but cautioned against military actions that could exacerbate civilian casualties and deepen the humanitarian crisis.

With over 31,000 Palestinian civilian casualties reported since October 7th, the escalating death toll has sparked international outrage and strained Israel's alliances.

During the call, Biden pressed Netanyahu for a clear, strategic resolution to the conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu agreed to dispatch a senior interagency team to Washington to address US concerns before any potential invasion of Rafah.

Netanyahu confirmed the call on social media, outlining Israel's objectives in the conflict, which include neutralizing Hamas, securing the release of hostages, and preventing Gaza from posing a threat to Israel's security while providing necessary humanitarian aid.