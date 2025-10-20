Top Pakistani leaders extend Diwali greetings to Hindus

Islamabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Pakistan's top leaders on Monday extended Diwali greetings to the minority Hindu community members, reiterating commitment to protect the rights of minorities in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphatically said that Pakistan is a land of peace and tolerance where there is no room for hatred, chaos and terrorism.

At a ceremony held at Prime Minister House here in connection with Diwali, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the services and contributions of Pakistan's minority communities in different fields of life.

“Presence of representatives of different religions in this event embodies the very ideals of Pakistan as were envisioned by its founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where all citizens enjoy equal rights and freedoms,” he said.

Shehbaz said that Muslim and non-Muslim Pakistanis continue to move in unison to thwart any nefarious design against the country. “The entire Pakistani nation stands united and resolute alongside the security forces to defeat the menace of terrorism and hatred from the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the majority Muslim population of Pakistan has always expressed strong indignation at any despicable acts against the minority communities of the country and stood in unequivocal solidarity with them in any such times.

He also highlighted some of the major policy steps taken by the government to ensure protection of minorities rights in Pakistan and promote interfaith harmony.

Shehbaz mentioned the representation of all minority communities in the Parliament, five per cent quota in government jobs, scholarships for the minority community students, the Interfaith Harmony Policy approved by the federal cabinet and the National Commission for Minorities' Rights Bill passed by Parliament.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kesoo Mal Kheal Das said on the occasion that Pakistan is an emblem of interfaith harmony and peace in the world. According to state-run Radio Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari in his message said that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

He noted that the Constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

Zardari also lauded the services of Hindu community in education, commerce, and public service.

Earlier, Shehbaz in his message extended his “heartfelt greetings” to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world, wishing them a happy Diwali.

“As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” he said.

He called on people to work together to ensure that all citizens could live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.