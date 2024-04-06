Top police officer and gunman killed in militant attack in restive NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Apr 6 (PTI) A deputy superintendent of police and his gunman were killed as militants ambushed their vehicle in the restive northwest Pakistan on Saturday, local police said.

The militants attacked the police vehicle near Manjiwala Chowk, about 190 km southwest from here, in volatile Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, killing DSP Gul Mohammad Khan and constable Naseem Gul.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and launched a massive combing operation. However, since the area is very close to the Afghanistan border, the militants easily escaped to the other side, police said.

There has been a rise in militancy in the southern districts of the KPK province in the recent past and the militants are frequently targeting police and security forces.

Pakistan witnessed as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations during the first quarter of 2024,resulting in 432 fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and rebels, according to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, both bordering Afghanistan, accounted for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) during this period.

Individually, the KP province suffered 51 per cent and the latter 41 per cent of all fatalities inthe first quarter of 2024, the report said.