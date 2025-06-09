Top prison official suspended in Sri Lanka for presidential pardons abuse

Colombo, Jun 9 (PTI) Two senior officials in Sri Lanka, including the Commissioner General of Prisons, were suspended on Monday for allegedly misusing the presidential pardon process to release convicts, the justice ministry said.

Prisons chief Thushara Upuldeniya and Anuradhapura Jail Superintendent Mohan Karunaratne have been accused of wrongdoing in the misuse of presidential pardons.

The Ministry of Justice announced that the Cabinet decided to suspend the services of the two officials and Karunaratne was also arrested and remanded until June 11.

The police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) questioned Upuldeniya on Sunday and Monday.

The developments came after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake ordered the CID to probe the release of a convicted criminal from prison under a purported pardon from him.

Dissanayake said that a list of those to be pardoned did not include a particular convict mentioned by the opposition in Parliament.

According to the police, investigations revealed that convicts ineligible for presidential pardon had been illegally released.

Under Article 34 (1) of the Sri Lankan Constitution, presidents are empowered to grant amnesties to convicts, subject to a strict judicial procedure.