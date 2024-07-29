Top radical leader booked in Pakistan for issuing death threats to Chief Justice

Islamabad, Jul 29 (PTI) An FIR was filed against a top leader of the radical Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and its 1,500 workers for issuing death threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The FIR was registered against Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah, the Deputy Amir of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The charges against Shah include sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, interfering in official duties, and obstructing legal functions.

According to the FIR, during a protest outside the Press Club, Shah incited hatred against the judiciary and announced a reward of PKR 10 million for anyone who brings the head of Justice Faez Isa. The FIR also includes charges against 1,500 TLP workers.

The FIR was registered after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that strict action would be taken against those issuing death threats to the Chief Justice, emphasising that the state will not tolerate such fatwas.

During the press conference, Asif condemned the inflammatory remarks made against Chief Justice Isa and highlighted attempts on social media to incite the public to commit murder.

He warned that permitting such rhetoric could lead to the disintegration of the state's structure.

The defence minister pointed out that there are efforts to incite violence in the name of religion, with Chief Justice Isa being targeted through various pretexts.

The minister reiterated that the state would not accept any group dictating terms, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and justice in the country.