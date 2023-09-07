Top retired generals Naravane, Clarke join USISPF advisory board

Washington, Sep 7 (PTI) Two top retired generals - General (rtd) Manoj Mukund Naravane and General (rtd) Richard Clarke - have joined the advisory board of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

General (rtd) Naravane most recently served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army and General (rtd) Clarke is the former commander of US Special Operations Command.

USISPF also announced that Peter Marrs, president of Dell Technologies for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, has joined the Board of Directors.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have been invited to the Board of USISPF, a forum that has steered US-India relations. There is immense scope for further enhancing this partnership and I look forward to being part of this effort," Naravane said.

Clarke said he had the privilege of travelling to and studying in India during his time in the military and while in the National War College.

“Now retired, I hope to continue to foster a security relationship with one of the most important strategic partners for the US in this century,” he said.

The additions of Peter Marrs, General Naravane, and General Clarke epitomise the importance and synergy of critical and emerging technology, especially in the defence domain, said USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

“The success of the state visit and the joint statement from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden accentuated the importance of the iCET and collaboration in space.

"Leaders from the private sector and former distinguished military officials exemplify USISPF’s holistic approach to understanding the commercial and geostrategic aspects of the partnership,” he said. PTI LKJ MRJ MRJ