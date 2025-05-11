Top UN leaders welcome understanding between India, Pak to stop firings and military actions

United Nations, May 11 (PTI) Top UN leaders have welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions, calling it a "meaningful" and “positive step" toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions. President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang wrote in a post on X that he welcomes the development, saying, “it is a meaningful step towards de-escalation reflecting the commitment of both nations to regional peace and stability.” Yang urged continued diplomatic efforts and dialogue to resolve differences and achieve lasting peace and stability in line with the UN Charter and international law.

Immediately after India announced “understanding on stoppage of firing and military action” on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the move, describing it as a “positive step” toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI YAS ZH ZH