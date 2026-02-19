Top US military official undertakes three-day visit to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Feb 19 (PTI) A top US military official will undertake a three-day visit to Sri Lanka from Thursday, the US Embassy here said.

The visit of Admiral Steve “Web” Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, highlights the strategic importance the United States places on Sri Lanka’s role at the crossroads of global maritime routes, it said.

It will be his second visit to Sri Lanka. “It underscores our shared long-term commitment to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the embassy said.

“During his visit, Admiral Koehler will engage with Sri Lankan government officials and military counterparts to discuss shared values of advancing cooperation in maritime security, regional stability and to enhance collaboration and interoperability,” the statement said.

The US Pacific Fleet — the largest naval fleet command in the world — operates across half the globe, protecting vital sea lanes and connecting partners throughout the Indo-Pacific.

“Admiral Koehler’s visit reaffirms the strong US-Sri Lanka security partnership and our confidence in the professionalism and capability of our partners.

"As we stand with Sri Lanka in facing shared security challenges — from maritime domain awareness to countering transnational threats — our support is focused on building transparent, long-term, mutually beneficial security partnerships that protect sovereignty and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," the embassy said.