Top WH officials and Senators to address USISPF Summit

Washington, Jun 16 (PTI) Top American Senators and senior officials from the White House will address the annual summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) here on Monday, which would mark the first remarks from the Biden Administration after the recently concluded elections in India.

The USISPF's Annual Summit also coincides with US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan’s India visit for the iCET Dialogue.

At the summit, the audience will hear from key Republican Senators, Steve Daines, ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Dan Sullivan, ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, along with senior White House officials, Neera Tanden, Domestic Policy Advisor to President Biden, and Jonathan Finer, the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, a media release said on Sunday.

The evening will see conversations on the initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), strengthening US-India supply chains, securing a stronger Indo-Pacific with the Quad, and enhancing the commercial bilateral relationship.

During the summit, USISPF will also honour Henry R. Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P (KKR), with its 2024 Global Leadership Award for his unwavering commitment to enhancing the US-India relationship.

"I am thrilled to accept this honour and grateful for the recognition," said Henry Kravis. "India has long been a key market for KKR due to its impressive growth, dynamic population, and innovative entrepreneurs and businesses community,” he said.

"So many Indian companies have the potential to grow from local to global champions and we are committed to partnering with them to unlock opportunities domestically and abroad. On a personal level, India is one of my favourite places to visit and I have deep admiration for the country’s rich history, culture and its people," he added.

Congratulating the awardee, John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, said that like USISPF, Henry bet on India long before others, when he saw the sound fundamentals of a thriving democracy, a vibrant workforce, and the emerging talent and opportunities that would grow and scale the country further.

"Under his leadership, we have seen the strength of KKR to be one of the leading investors in India. We are grateful for Henry and KKR's contributions to India, which have certainly made an impact on our goals and dreams for this country's future. I am proud to call Henry a friend, and he is incredibly deserving of this recognition,” he said.

Also joining the evening program will be USISPF board members, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM; Purna Saggurti, Vice Chairman, Bank of America; Ambassador Tim Roemer from APCO; Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, Charge d'Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and over 300 business and political leaders.

"We are delighted to honour Henry Kravis for his monumental efforts in fostering the US-India commercial partnership. Henry's leadership and commitment have significantly boosted the economic ties between our two nations. He is a firm believer in India's growth story and US-India partnership. We are grateful for his leadership and guidance to USISPF board as well," said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF.