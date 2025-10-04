Tourists need  ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ before arrival in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Oct 4 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government announced on Saturday that all tourists are required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to arrival in Sri Lanka.

The new condition would be applicable from October 15, Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration said in a statement.

ETA, which was previously applicable, was replaced by a new eVisa platform in April 2024.

Four months later, the Supreme Court suspended the new platform and ordered reverting to the ETA.

The noncompliance with the court order resulted in the imprisonment of the former emigration and immigration chief last month on a contempt of court conviction.