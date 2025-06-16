Traffic suspended after blast damages important railway link in Pak's Balochistan

Karachi, Jun 16 (PTI) A railway employee was injured and traffic suspended at one of the most important links following a bomb blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, an official said.

The blast targeted the railway track linking Mach and Ab-e-Gum area in the northwestern province, disrupting the traffic, the official said.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said the blast appeared to be an act of terrorism aimed at causing damage to national transport infrastructure.

“This railway line is critical as it links southern and central Pakistan," the official said.

He said the injured was moved to a local hospital, where his condition is stable.

The spokesperson said security forces were combing the area to ensure public safety, and the bomb disposal squad also arrived at the site to clear any additional threats.

The explosion comes amid rising concerns over critical infrastructure, security and the increasing vulnerability of transport networks in the region.

Earlier this year, Balochistan Liberation Army militants hijacked the Peshawar bound Jaffar Express train, holding 250 people hostage.

The standoff between Pakistani security forces and the separatist group left 21 civilians and four soldiers dead. PTI CORR PY PY