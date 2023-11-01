Tragedy strikes Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp as Israeli bombing claims multiple lives

New Delhi: Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza witnessed an incident as a powerful explosion rocked the northern region, usually considered a safe area where Palestinians were asked to shift from south to North by advancing Israeli ground troops resulting in the death of dozens of civilians and Hamas militants.

The series of explosions, which occurred within the vicinity of the camp, left a trail of casualties, including both deaths and injuries including women and children.

Israel's military has officially acknowledged that its jets conducted an attack in the Jabalia area of Gaza. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) revealed that the strike resulted in the death of a senior Hamas commander and the collapse of critical underground infrastructure. IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus provided some details of the operation in Jabalia.

The primary target of the operation, Ibrahim Biari, held a pivotal role as a senior Hamas battalion commander and was instrumental in planning and executing the October 7 attacks.

Conricus reported that the strike within the vast underground tunnel complex where Biari directed operations led to the death of "multiple dozens" of Hamas fighters. The IDF targeted the tunnel complex beneath the buildings, causing their collapse. This collateral damage, he noted, was an unfortunate consequence of the operation, though specifics regarding the number of bombs used were not disclosed. The IDF is currently investigating reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties.

Official statements from the Gaza health ministry and a nearby hospital director confirm a minimum of 50 civilian lives were lost in the tragedy. Heart-wrenching images from the scene depict significant craters and buildings reduced to rubble, with several showing deceased or severely injured children.

Jabalia Refugee Camp, situated to the north of Gaza City, is the largest of Gaza's eight refugee camps, accommodating over 116,000 Palestinian refugees as of July 2023. This densely populated area, covering a mere 1.4 square kilometres, primarily consists of residential structures.

The camp serves as a vital resource hub, featuring several schools, a food distribution centre, two health facilities, a library, and seven essential water wells, offering refuge to its inhabitants.

Amid this ongoing crisis, Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza, targeting over 300 sites overnight including military installations concealed within underground tunnels. The IDF's bombardment and ground offensive have extended across the Gaza Strip, underscoring the magnitude of the situation.

Tanks and armoured vehicles are steadily advancing towards Gaza City, where Israeli military intelligence suggests Hamas maintains a network of tunnels used as a command and control centre.

Since the retaliatory bombing following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Gaza's health ministry reports that more than 8,500 people have lost their lives, while Israel contends that it has been doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel on Friday, according to the US State Department. During his trip, he will meet with members of the Israeli government and make other stops in the region, marking his second visit to the Middle East in the past three weeks.